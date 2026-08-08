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BNDY: Horizon Core Bond ETF
BNDY exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.76 and at a high of 24.83.
Follow Horizon Core Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BNDY stock price today?
Horizon Core Bond ETF stock is priced at 24.78 today. It trades within 24.76 - 24.83, yesterday's close was 24.75, and trading volume reached 40. The live price chart of BNDY shows these updates.
Does Horizon Core Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Core Bond ETF is currently valued at 24.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.74% and USD. View the chart live to track BNDY movements.
How to buy BNDY stock?
You can buy Horizon Core Bond ETF shares at the current price of 24.78. Orders are usually placed near 24.78 or 25.08, while 40 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow BNDY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BNDY stock?
Investing in Horizon Core Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.61 - 26.24 and current price 24.78. Many compare 0.32% and -5.08% before placing orders at 24.78 or 25.08. Explore the BNDY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Core Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Core Bond ETF in the past year was 26.24. Within 24.61 - 26.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.75 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Core Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Core Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Core Bond ETF (BNDY) over the year was 24.61. Comparing it with the current 24.78 and 24.61 - 26.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNDY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BNDY stock split?
Horizon Core Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.75, and -1.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.75
- Open
- 24.82
- Bid
- 24.78
- Ask
- 25.08
- Low
- 24.76
- High
- 24.83
- Volume
- 40
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.08%
- Year Change
- -1.74%