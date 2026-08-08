- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BNDS: Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF
BNDS exchange rate has changed by 0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.14 and at a high of 50.27.
Follow Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BNDS stock price today?
Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF stock is priced at 50.23 today. It trades within 50.14 - 50.27, yesterday's close was 50.16, and trading volume reached 49. The live price chart of BNDS shows these updates.
Does Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF is currently valued at 50.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.68% and USD. View the chart live to track BNDS movements.
How to buy BNDS stock?
You can buy Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF shares at the current price of 50.23. Orders are usually placed near 50.23 or 50.53, while 49 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow BNDS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BNDS stock?
Investing in Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.23 - 51.78 and current price 50.23. Many compare 2.03% and -1.22% before placing orders at 50.23 or 50.53. Explore the BNDS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF in the past year was 51.78. Within 49.23 - 51.78, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF (BNDS) over the year was 49.23. Comparing it with the current 50.23 and 49.23 - 51.78 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNDS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BNDS stock split?
Infrastructure Capital Bond Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.16, and -2.68% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.16
- Open
- 50.20
- Bid
- 50.23
- Ask
- 50.53
- Low
- 50.14
- High
- 50.27
- Volume
- 49
- Daily Change
- 0.14%
- Month Change
- 2.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.22%
- Year Change
- -2.68%