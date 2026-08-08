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BNDP: Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF
BNDP exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.24 and at a high of 73.36.
Follow Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BNDP stock price today?
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF stock is priced at 73.25 today. It trades within 73.24 - 73.36, yesterday's close was 73.16, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of BNDP shows these updates.
Does Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF stock pay dividends?
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF is currently valued at 73.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.58% and USD. View the chart live to track BNDP movements.
How to buy BNDP stock?
You can buy Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF shares at the current price of 73.25. Orders are usually placed near 73.25 or 73.55, while 12 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow BNDP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BNDP stock?
Investing in Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF involves considering the yearly range 72.94 - 76.09 and current price 73.25. Many compare 0.43% and -3.08% before placing orders at 73.25 or 73.55. Explore the BNDP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF in the past year was 76.09. Within 72.94 - 76.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF (BNDP) over the year was 72.94. Comparing it with the current 73.25 and 72.94 - 76.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BNDP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BNDP stock split?
Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Index ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.16, and -2.58% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 73.16
- Open
- 73.29
- Bid
- 73.25
- Ask
- 73.55
- Low
- 73.24
- High
- 73.36
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.08%
- Year Change
- -2.58%