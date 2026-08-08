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BMOP: BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF
BMOP exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.74 and at a high of 24.83.
Follow BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BMOP stock price today?
BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF stock is priced at 24.78 today. It trades within 24.74 - 24.83, yesterday's close was 24.65, and trading volume reached 162. The live price chart of BMOP shows these updates.
Does BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF stock pay dividends?
BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF is currently valued at 24.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.40% and USD. View the chart live to track BMOP movements.
How to buy BMOP stock?
You can buy BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF shares at the current price of 24.78. Orders are usually placed near 24.78 or 25.08, while 162 and 0.04% show market activity. Follow BMOP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BMOP stock?
Investing in BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.10 - 25.28 and current price 24.78. Many compare 0.32% and -1.31% before placing orders at 24.78 or 25.08. Explore the BMOP price chart live with daily changes.
What are BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF in the past year was 25.28. Within 24.10 - 25.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.65 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF (BMOP) over the year was 24.10. Comparing it with the current 24.78 and 24.10 - 25.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMOP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BMOP stock split?
BNY Mellon Municipal Opportunities ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.65, and -0.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.65
- Open
- 24.77
- Bid
- 24.78
- Ask
- 25.08
- Low
- 24.74
- High
- 24.83
- Volume
- 162
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 0.32%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.31%
- Year Change
- -0.40%