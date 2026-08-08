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BMNZ: TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF
BMNZ exchange rate has changed by -5.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.25 and at a high of 12.79.
Follow TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is BMNZ stock price today?
TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF stock is priced at 11.91 today. It trades within 11.25 - 12.79, yesterday's close was 12.60, and trading volume reached 1462. The live price chart of BMNZ shows these updates.
Does TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF stock pay dividends?
TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF is currently valued at 11.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -42.04% and USD. View the chart live to track BMNZ movements.
How to buy BMNZ stock?
You can buy TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF shares at the current price of 11.91. Orders are usually placed near 11.91 or 12.21, while 1462 and 1.10% show market activity. Follow BMNZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BMNZ stock?
Investing in TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.25 - 47.95 and current price 11.91. Many compare -20.86% and -57.56% before placing orders at 11.91 or 12.21. Explore the BMNZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF in the past year was 47.95. Within 11.25 - 47.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF (BMNZ) over the year was 11.25. Comparing it with the current 11.91 and 11.25 - 47.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMNZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BMNZ stock split?
TIDAL TRUST II - Defiance Daily Target 2X Short BMNR ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.60, and -42.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.60
- Open
- 11.78
- Bid
- 11.91
- Ask
- 12.21
- Low
- 11.25
- High
- 12.79
- Volume
- 1.462 K
- Daily Change
- -5.48%
- Month Change
- -20.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -57.56%
- Year Change
- -42.04%