- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BMNU: T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF
BMNU exchange rate has changed by 5.36% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.17 and at a high of 12.57.
Follow T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BMNU stock price today?
T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF stock is priced at 11.98 today. It trades within 11.17 - 12.57, yesterday's close was 11.37, and trading volume reached 3712. The live price chart of BMNU shows these updates.
Does T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF stock pay dividends?
T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF is currently valued at 11.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -52.82% and USD. View the chart live to track BMNU movements.
How to buy BMNU stock?
You can buy T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF shares at the current price of 11.98. Orders are usually placed near 11.98 or 12.28, while 3712 and -0.42% show market activity. Follow BMNU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BMNU stock?
Investing in T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF involves considering the yearly range 0.61 - 42.56 and current price 11.98. Many compare 24.15% and 576.84% before placing orders at 11.98 or 12.28. Explore the BMNU price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF in the past year was 42.56. Within 0.61 - 42.56, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 11.37 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF (BMNU) over the year was 0.61. Comparing it with the current 11.98 and 0.61 - 42.56 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMNU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BMNU stock split?
T-REX 2X Long BMNR Daily Target ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 11.37, and -52.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 11.37
- Open
- 12.03
- Bid
- 11.98
- Ask
- 12.28
- Low
- 11.17
- High
- 12.57
- Volume
- 3.712 K
- Daily Change
- 5.36%
- Month Change
- 24.15%
- 6 Months Change
- 576.84%
- Year Change
- -52.82%