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BMNG: Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF
BMNG exchange rate has changed by 5.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.30 and at a high of 17.24.
Follow Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BMNG stock price today?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF stock is priced at 16.45 today. It trades within 15.30 - 17.24, yesterday's close was 15.55, and trading volume reached 611. The live price chart of BMNG shows these updates.
Does Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF is currently valued at 16.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.86% and USD. View the chart live to track BMNG movements.
How to buy BMNG stock?
You can buy Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF shares at the current price of 16.45. Orders are usually placed near 16.45 or 16.75, while 611 and -0.78% show market activity. Follow BMNG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BMNG stock?
Investing in Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 1.00 - 32.41 and current price 16.45. Many compare 23.68% and 1248.36% before placing orders at 16.45 or 16.75. Explore the BMNG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF in the past year was 32.41. Within 1.00 - 32.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF (BMNG) over the year was 1.00. Comparing it with the current 16.45 and 1.00 - 32.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMNG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BMNG stock split?
Themes ETF Trust - Leverage Shares 2X Long BMNR Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.55, and 0.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.55
- Open
- 16.58
- Bid
- 16.45
- Ask
- 16.75
- Low
- 15.30
- High
- 17.24
- Volume
- 611
- Daily Change
- 5.79%
- Month Change
- 23.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 1248.36%
- Year Change
- 0.86%