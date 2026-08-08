- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BMM: Blue Moon Metals Inc
BMM exchange rate has changed by -2.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.73 and at a high of 6.13.
Follow Blue Moon Metals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BMM stock price today?
Blue Moon Metals Inc stock is priced at 5.80 today. It trades within 5.73 - 6.13, yesterday's close was 5.96, and trading volume reached 801. The live price chart of BMM shows these updates.
Does Blue Moon Metals Inc stock pay dividends?
Blue Moon Metals Inc is currently valued at 5.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.11% and USD. View the chart live to track BMM movements.
How to buy BMM stock?
You can buy Blue Moon Metals Inc shares at the current price of 5.80. Orders are usually placed near 5.80 or 6.10, while 801 and -5.38% show market activity. Follow BMM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BMM stock?
Investing in Blue Moon Metals Inc involves considering the yearly range 3.47 - 8.63 and current price 5.80. Many compare 14.62% and 6.62% before placing orders at 5.80 or 6.10. Explore the BMM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blue Moon Metals Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blue Moon Metals Inc in the past year was 8.63. Within 3.47 - 8.63, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blue Moon Metals Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Blue Moon Metals Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blue Moon Metals Inc (BMM) over the year was 3.47. Comparing it with the current 5.80 and 3.47 - 8.63 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BMM stock split?
Blue Moon Metals Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.96, and 22.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.96
- Open
- 6.13
- Bid
- 5.80
- Ask
- 6.10
- Low
- 5.73
- High
- 6.13
- Volume
- 801
- Daily Change
- -2.68%
- Month Change
- 14.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.62%
- Year Change
- 22.11%