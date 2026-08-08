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BMHL: Bluemount Holdings Ltd
BMHL exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.46 and at a high of 5.79.
Follow Bluemount Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BMHL stock price today?
Bluemount Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 5.68 today. It trades within 5.46 - 5.79, yesterday's close was 5.64, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of BMHL shows these updates.
Does Bluemount Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
Bluemount Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 5.68. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 52.28% and USD. View the chart live to track BMHL movements.
How to buy BMHL stock?
You can buy Bluemount Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 5.68. Orders are usually placed near 5.68 or 5.98, while 15 and 2.34% show market activity. Follow BMHL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BMHL stock?
Investing in Bluemount Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 2.72 - 6.35 and current price 5.68. Many compare 2.53% and 54.35% before placing orders at 5.68 or 5.98. Explore the BMHL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bluemount Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bluemount Holdings Ltd in the past year was 6.35. Within 2.72 - 6.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.64 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bluemount Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Bluemount Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bluemount Holdings Ltd (BMHL) over the year was 2.72. Comparing it with the current 5.68 and 2.72 - 6.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMHL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BMHL stock split?
Bluemount Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.64, and 52.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.64
- Open
- 5.55
- Bid
- 5.68
- Ask
- 5.98
- Low
- 5.46
- High
- 5.79
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 2.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.35%
- Year Change
- 52.28%