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BMGL: Basel Medical Group Ltd
BMGL exchange rate has changed by 1.79% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.70 and at a high of 5.70.
Follow Basel Medical Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is BMGL stock price today?
Basel Medical Group Ltd stock is priced at 5.70 today. It trades within 5.70 - 5.70, yesterday's close was 5.60, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BMGL shows these updates.
Does Basel Medical Group Ltd stock pay dividends?
Basel Medical Group Ltd is currently valued at 5.70. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 691.67% and USD. View the chart live to track BMGL movements.
How to buy BMGL stock?
You can buy Basel Medical Group Ltd shares at the current price of 5.70. Orders are usually placed near 5.70 or 6.00, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BMGL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BMGL stock?
Investing in Basel Medical Group Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.38 - 10.60 and current price 5.70. Many compare 0.88% and 850.00% before placing orders at 5.70 or 6.00. Explore the BMGL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Basel Medical Group Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Basel Medical Group Ltd in the past year was 10.60. Within 0.38 - 10.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Basel Medical Group Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Basel Medical Group Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Basel Medical Group Ltd (BMGL) over the year was 0.38. Comparing it with the current 5.70 and 0.38 - 10.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMGL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BMGL stock split?
Basel Medical Group Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.60, and 691.67% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.60
- Open
- 5.70
- Bid
- 5.70
- Ask
- 6.00
- Low
- 5.70
- High
- 5.70
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.79%
- Month Change
- 0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 850.00%
- Year Change
- 691.67%