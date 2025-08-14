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BMEZ: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest
BMEZ exchange rate has changed by 1.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.65 and at a high of 16.00.
Follow BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BMEZ News
- BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Q1 2026 Commentary (NYSE:BMEZ)
- BMEZ: Removal Of Options Should Improve Performance (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:BMEZ)
- Waiting On Social Security? This Portfolio Could Generate $128,000 A Year
- BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Q4 2025 Commentary (BMEZ)
- BMEZ: Sell, Distributions Down 34% And Undercovered (NYSE:BMEZ)
- BSTZ: High Growth Potential With Monthly Income, 11% Discount To NAV (NYSE:BSTZ)
- BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Q3 2025 Commentary
- BMEZ: Deep Discount Once Again Makes It An Interesting Play (NYSE:BMEZ)
- Fairbairn sells BlackRock Health Sciences (BMEZ) stock for $308k
- YYY: Fund Of Funds With 12% Yield And Asset Erosion (NYSEARCA:YYY)
- BME: Monthly Income With Upside From The Out-Of-Favor Healthcare Sector (NYSE:BME)
- BMEZ: NAV Decline Continues And Underperforms Peers (BMEZ)
- Revisiting BMEZ: Why The Widening Discount Warrants A 'Hold' Rating (NYSE:BMEZ)
- BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Q2 2025 Commentary (BMEZ)
- 5 Closed-End Fund Buys In The Month Of July 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BMEZ stock price today?
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 15.95 today. It trades within 15.65 - 16.00, yesterday's close was 15.68, and trading volume reached 251. The live price chart of BMEZ shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 15.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.46% and USD. View the chart live to track BMEZ movements.
How to buy BMEZ stock?
You can buy BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 15.95. Orders are usually placed near 15.95 or 16.25, while 251 and 1.40% show market activity. Follow BMEZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BMEZ stock?
Investing in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 13.70 - 16.00 and current price 15.95. Many compare 3.50% and 6.76% before placing orders at 15.95 or 16.25. Explore the BMEZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 16.00. Within 13.70 - 16.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest (BMEZ) over the year was 13.70. Comparing it with the current 15.95 and 13.70 - 16.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BMEZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BMEZ stock split?
BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.68, and 11.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.68
- Open
- 15.73
- Bid
- 15.95
- Ask
- 16.25
- Low
- 15.65
- High
- 16.00
- Volume
- 251
- Daily Change
- 1.72%
- Month Change
- 3.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.76%
- Year Change
- 11.46%