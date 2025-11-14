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BME: Blackrock Health Sciences Trust
BME exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.53 and at a high of 44.12.
Follow Blackrock Health Sciences Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BME News
- Financial Independence Day: How Many Reach $1 Million? (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- THQ: A Solid Healthcare Fund For 2026 (NYSE:THQ)
- Model Portfolio For Income, June 2026
- $2 Million Should Be Enough To Retire (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- BME: Discount Narrows, But A Strong Long-Term Hold Candidate Anyway
- Waiting On Social Security? This Portfolio Could Generate $128,000 A Year
- How To Build A $7,000/Mo Income Using BlackRock's 8% Yielding 32 CEFs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- How Much Do I Really Need To Retire With $150,000 A Year In Spending? (NYSEARCA:VOO)
- How To Find Funds That Beat The S&P 500 For Retirement
- Targeting $60,000 In Growing Dividends With An SCHD Core (NYSEARCA:SCHD)
- BME: Removal Of Option Writing Can Improve NAV Growth (NYSE:BME)
- THW: A Global Healthcare Fund With 11% Yield But Overpays The Distribution (NYSE:THW)
- 7 Income-Oriented CEFs With Rising NAV And Distribution Increases For At Least 10+ Years
- Never Cutters, Part 2: 5 More High Yield CEFs That Have Never Cut The Distribution
- The $500,000 Portfolio To Potentially Pay All Your Bills
- Closed-End Funds: My Top 10 Holdings February 2026
- Switching From THQ To BME Despite The Yield (NYSE:THQ)
- BSTZ: High Growth Potential With Monthly Income, 11% Discount To NAV (NYSE:BSTZ)
- XLV Vs. BME: Total Return Or Income, Which Healthcare Strategy Wins?
- BME: Attractive Discount With Steady Monthly Distribution (NYSE:BME)
- BME: Monthly Income With Upside From The Out-Of-Favor Healthcare Sector (NYSE:BME)
- Model Portfolio For Income, December 2025
- BMEZ: NAV Decline Continues And Underperforms Peers (BMEZ)
- 3 Closed-End Fund Buys In October 2025
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BME stock price today?
Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock is priced at 44.06 today. It trades within 43.53 - 44.12, yesterday's close was 43.55, and trading volume reached 144. The live price chart of BME shows these updates.
Does Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock pay dividends?
Blackrock Health Sciences Trust is currently valued at 44.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.55% and USD. View the chart live to track BME movements.
How to buy BME stock?
You can buy Blackrock Health Sciences Trust shares at the current price of 44.06. Orders are usually placed near 44.06 or 44.36, while 144 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow BME updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BME stock?
Investing in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust involves considering the yearly range 35.95 - 44.35 and current price 44.06. Many compare 1.06% and 4.33% before placing orders at 44.06 or 44.36. Explore the BME price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the past year was 44.35. Within 35.95 - 44.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock Health Sciences Trust performance using the live chart.
What are Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) over the year was 35.95. Comparing it with the current 44.06 and 35.95 - 44.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BME moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BME stock split?
Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.55, and 20.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.55
- Open
- 43.84
- Bid
- 44.06
- Ask
- 44.36
- Low
- 43.53
- High
- 44.12
- Volume
- 144
- Daily Change
- 1.17%
- Month Change
- 1.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.33%
- Year Change
- 20.55%