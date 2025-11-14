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BME: Blackrock Health Sciences Trust

44.06 USD 0.51 (1.17%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BME exchange rate has changed by 1.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.53 and at a high of 44.12.

Follow Blackrock Health Sciences Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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BME News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BME stock price today?

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock is priced at 44.06 today. It trades within 43.53 - 44.12, yesterday's close was 43.55, and trading volume reached 144. The live price chart of BME shows these updates.

Does Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock pay dividends?

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust is currently valued at 44.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.55% and USD. View the chart live to track BME movements.

How to buy BME stock?

You can buy Blackrock Health Sciences Trust shares at the current price of 44.06. Orders are usually placed near 44.06 or 44.36, while 144 and 0.50% show market activity. Follow BME updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BME stock?

Investing in Blackrock Health Sciences Trust involves considering the yearly range 35.95 - 44.35 and current price 44.06. Many compare 1.06% and 4.33% before placing orders at 44.06 or 44.36. Explore the BME price chart live with daily changes.

What are Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust in the past year was 44.35. Within 35.95 - 44.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.55 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blackrock Health Sciences Trust performance using the live chart.

What are Blackrock Health Sciences Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Blackrock Health Sciences Trust (BME) over the year was 35.95. Comparing it with the current 44.06 and 35.95 - 44.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BME moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BME stock split?

Blackrock Health Sciences Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.55, and 20.55% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
43.53 44.12
Year Range
35.95 44.35
Previous Close
43.55
Open
43.84
Bid
44.06
Ask
44.36
Low
43.53
High
44.12
Volume
144
Daily Change
1.17%
Month Change
1.06%
6 Months Change
4.33%
Year Change
20.55%
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