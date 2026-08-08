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BLUX: Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF
BLUX exchange rate has changed by 0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.77 and at a high of 32.90.
Follow Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BLUX stock price today?
Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF stock is priced at 32.88 today. It trades within 32.77 - 32.90, yesterday's close was 32.63, and trading volume reached 57. The live price chart of BLUX shows these updates.
Does Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF stock pay dividends?
Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF is currently valued at 32.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.46% and USD. View the chart live to track BLUX movements.
How to buy BLUX stock?
You can buy Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF shares at the current price of 32.88. Orders are usually placed near 32.88 or 33.18, while 57 and 0.24% show market activity. Follow BLUX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BLUX stock?
Investing in Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.51 - 33.03 and current price 32.88. Many compare 2.24% and 14.01% before placing orders at 32.88 or 33.18. Explore the BLUX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF in the past year was 33.03. Within 26.51 - 33.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF (BLUX) over the year was 26.51. Comparing it with the current 32.88 and 26.51 - 33.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLUX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BLUX stock split?
Bluemonte Dynamic Total Market ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.63, and 22.46% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.63
- Open
- 32.80
- Bid
- 32.88
- Ask
- 33.18
- Low
- 32.77
- High
- 32.90
- Volume
- 57
- Daily Change
- 0.77%
- Month Change
- 2.24%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.01%
- Year Change
- 22.46%