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BLUI: Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF
BLUI exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.73 and at a high of 25.73.
Follow Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BLUI stock price today?
Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF stock is priced at 25.73 today. It trades within 25.73 - 25.73, yesterday's close was 25.70, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of BLUI shows these updates.
Does Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF is currently valued at 25.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.86% and USD. View the chart live to track BLUI movements.
How to buy BLUI stock?
You can buy Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.73. Orders are usually placed near 25.73 or 26.03, while 6 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BLUI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BLUI stock?
Investing in Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.21 - 26.06 and current price 25.73. Many compare 0.19% and -0.47% before placing orders at 25.73 or 26.03. Explore the BLUI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF in the past year was 26.06. Within 25.21 - 26.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.70 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF (BLUI) over the year was 25.21. Comparing it with the current 25.73 and 25.21 - 26.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLUI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BLUI stock split?
Bluemonte Diversified Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.70, and 1.86% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.70
- Open
- 25.73
- Bid
- 25.73
- Ask
- 26.03
- Low
- 25.73
- High
- 25.73
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.47%
- Year Change
- 1.86%