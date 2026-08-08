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BLUC: Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF
BLUC exchange rate has changed by 0.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.11 and at a high of 32.24.
Follow Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BLUC stock price today?
Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF stock is priced at 32.19 today. It trades within 32.11 - 32.24, yesterday's close was 32.01, and trading volume reached 26. The live price chart of BLUC shows these updates.
Does Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF stock pay dividends?
Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF is currently valued at 32.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.34% and USD. View the chart live to track BLUC movements.
How to buy BLUC stock?
You can buy Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF shares at the current price of 32.19. Orders are usually placed near 32.19 or 32.49, while 26 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow BLUC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BLUC stock?
Investing in Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.91 - 32.37 and current price 32.19. Many compare 2.78% and 13.91% before placing orders at 32.19 or 32.49. Explore the BLUC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF in the past year was 32.37. Within 25.91 - 32.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.01 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF (BLUC) over the year was 25.91. Comparing it with the current 32.19 and 25.91 - 32.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLUC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BLUC stock split?
Bluemonte Large Cap Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.01, and 20.34% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.01
- Open
- 32.18
- Bid
- 32.19
- Ask
- 32.49
- Low
- 32.11
- High
- 32.24
- Volume
- 26
- Daily Change
- 0.56%
- Month Change
- 2.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.91%
- Year Change
- 20.34%