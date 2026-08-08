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BLSH: Bullish
BLSH exchange rate has changed by 2.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.01 and at a high of 24.00.
Follow Bullish dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BLSH stock price today?
Bullish stock is priced at 23.65 today. It trades within 23.01 - 24.00, yesterday's close was 23.03, and trading volume reached 1287. The live price chart of BLSH shows these updates.
Does Bullish stock pay dividends?
Bullish is currently valued at 23.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -59.05% and USD. View the chart live to track BLSH movements.
How to buy BLSH stock?
You can buy Bullish shares at the current price of 23.65. Orders are usually placed near 23.65 or 23.95, while 1287 and 1.37% show market activity. Follow BLSH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BLSH stock?
Investing in Bullish involves considering the yearly range 20.55 - 74.98 and current price 23.65. Many compare 10.57% and -22.51% before placing orders at 23.65 or 23.95. Explore the BLSH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bullish stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bullish in the past year was 74.98. Within 20.55 - 74.98, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.03 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bullish performance using the live chart.
What are Bullish stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bullish (BLSH) over the year was 20.55. Comparing it with the current 23.65 and 20.55 - 74.98 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLSH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BLSH stock split?
Bullish has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.03, and -59.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.03
- Open
- 23.33
- Bid
- 23.65
- Ask
- 23.95
- Low
- 23.01
- High
- 24.00
- Volume
- 1.287 K
- Daily Change
- 2.69%
- Month Change
- 10.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.51%
- Year Change
- -59.05%