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BLRK: Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A
BLRK exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.06 and at a high of 10.07.
Follow Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BLRK stock price today?
Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A stock is priced at 10.06 today. It trades within 10.06 - 10.07, yesterday's close was 10.06, and trading volume reached 47. The live price chart of BLRK shows these updates.
Does Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A stock pay dividends?
Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A is currently valued at 10.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.11% and USD. View the chart live to track BLRK movements.
How to buy BLRK stock?
You can buy Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A shares at the current price of 10.06. Orders are usually placed near 10.06 or 10.36, while 47 and -0.10% show market activity. Follow BLRK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BLRK stock?
Investing in Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A involves considering the yearly range 9.87 - 10.68 and current price 10.06. Many compare -0.49% and 1.82% before placing orders at 10.06 or 10.36. Explore the BLRK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A in the past year was 10.68. Within 9.87 - 10.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A (BLRK) over the year was 9.87. Comparing it with the current 10.06 and 9.87 - 10.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLRK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BLRK stock split?
Bluerock Acquisition Corp - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.06, and 1.11% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.06
- Open
- 10.07
- Bid
- 10.06
- Ask
- 10.36
- Low
- 10.06
- High
- 10.07
- Volume
- 47
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -0.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.82%
- Year Change
- 1.11%