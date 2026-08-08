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BLOX: Nicholas Crypto Income ETF
BLOX exchange rate has changed by -0.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.81 and at a high of 13.37.
Follow Nicholas Crypto Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BLOX stock price today?
Nicholas Crypto Income ETF stock is priced at 13.06 today. It trades within 12.81 - 13.37, yesterday's close was 13.15, and trading volume reached 719. The live price chart of BLOX shows these updates.
Does Nicholas Crypto Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Nicholas Crypto Income ETF is currently valued at 13.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -38.32% and USD. View the chart live to track BLOX movements.
How to buy BLOX stock?
You can buy Nicholas Crypto Income ETF shares at the current price of 13.06. Orders are usually placed near 13.06 or 13.36, while 719 and -2.17% show market activity. Follow BLOX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BLOX stock?
Investing in Nicholas Crypto Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.93 - 28.00 and current price 13.06. Many compare -1.43% and -9.68% before placing orders at 13.06 or 13.36. Explore the BLOX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nicholas Crypto Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nicholas Crypto Income ETF in the past year was 28.00. Within 11.93 - 28.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 13.15 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nicholas Crypto Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nicholas Crypto Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nicholas Crypto Income ETF (BLOX) over the year was 11.93. Comparing it with the current 13.06 and 11.93 - 28.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLOX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BLOX stock split?
Nicholas Crypto Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 13.15, and -38.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 13.15
- Open
- 13.35
- Bid
- 13.06
- Ask
- 13.36
- Low
- 12.81
- High
- 13.37
- Volume
- 719
- Daily Change
- -0.68%
- Month Change
- -1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.68%
- Year Change
- -38.32%