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BLGR: Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF
BLGR exchange rate has changed by 0.64% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.73 and at a high of 32.86.
Follow Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BLGR stock price today?
Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 32.79 today. It trades within 32.73 - 32.86, yesterday's close was 32.58, and trading volume reached 33. The live price chart of BLGR shows these updates.
Does Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 32.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 21.44% and USD. View the chart live to track BLGR movements.
How to buy BLGR stock?
You can buy Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 32.79. Orders are usually placed near 32.79 or 33.09, while 33 and -0.15% show market activity. Follow BLGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BLGR stock?
Investing in Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.63 - 32.95 and current price 32.79. Many compare 3.63% and 16.40% before placing orders at 32.79 or 33.09. Explore the BLGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 32.95. Within 25.63 - 32.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF (BLGR) over the year was 25.63. Comparing it with the current 32.79 and 25.63 - 32.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BLGR stock split?
Bluemonte Large Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.58, and 21.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.58
- Open
- 32.84
- Bid
- 32.79
- Ask
- 33.09
- Low
- 32.73
- High
- 32.86
- Volume
- 33
- Daily Change
- 0.64%
- Month Change
- 3.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.40%
- Year Change
- 21.44%