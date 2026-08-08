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BLDX: Impax Global Infrastructure ETF
BLDX exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.53 and at a high of 26.55.
Follow Impax Global Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BLDX stock price today?
Impax Global Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 26.53 today. It trades within 26.53 - 26.55, yesterday's close was 26.39, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of BLDX shows these updates.
Does Impax Global Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
Impax Global Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 26.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 4.99% and USD. View the chart live to track BLDX movements.
How to buy BLDX stock?
You can buy Impax Global Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 26.53. Orders are usually placed near 26.53 or 26.83, while 3 and -0.08% show market activity. Follow BLDX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BLDX stock?
Investing in Impax Global Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.06 - 28.92 and current price 26.53. Many compare 1.73% and -2.16% before placing orders at 26.53 or 26.83. Explore the BLDX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Impax Global Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Impax Global Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 28.92. Within 25.06 - 28.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track Impax Global Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Impax Global Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Impax Global Infrastructure ETF (BLDX) over the year was 25.06. Comparing it with the current 26.53 and 25.06 - 28.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BLDX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BLDX stock split?
Impax Global Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.39, and 4.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.39
- Open
- 26.55
- Bid
- 26.53
- Ask
- 26.83
- Low
- 26.53
- High
- 26.55
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 1.73%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.16%
- Year Change
- 4.99%