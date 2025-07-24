QuotesSections
BKUI: BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF

49.89 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BKUI exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.89 and at a high of 49.90.

Follow BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
49.89 49.90
Year Range
49.36 50.92
Previous Close
49.87
Open
49.89
Bid
49.89
Ask
50.19
Low
49.89
High
49.90
Volume
11
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
0.26%
6 Months Change
0.42%
Year Change
0.42%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev