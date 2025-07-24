Currencies / BKUI
BKUI: BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF
49.89 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
BKUI exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.89 and at a high of 49.90.
Follow BNY Mellon Ultra Short Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
49.89 49.90
Year Range
49.36 50.92
- Previous Close
- 49.87
- Open
- 49.89
- Bid
- 49.89
- Ask
- 50.19
- Low
- 49.89
- High
- 49.90
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.42%
- Year Change
- 0.42%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev