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BKMI: BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF
BKMI exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.98 and at a high of 26.07.
Follow BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BKMI stock price today?
BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF stock is priced at 26.00 today. It trades within 25.98 - 26.07, yesterday's close was 25.98, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of BKMI shows these updates.
Does BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF stock pay dividends?
BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF is currently valued at 26.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.78% and USD. View the chart live to track BKMI movements.
How to buy BKMI stock?
You can buy BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF shares at the current price of 26.00. Orders are usually placed near 26.00 or 26.30, while 34 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow BKMI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BKMI stock?
Investing in BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.83 - 26.88 and current price 26.00. Many compare 0.58% and -2.84% before placing orders at 26.00 or 26.30. Explore the BKMI price chart live with daily changes.
What are BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF in the past year was 26.88. Within 25.83 - 26.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF (BKMI) over the year was 25.83. Comparing it with the current 26.00 and 25.83 - 26.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKMI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BKMI stock split?
BNY Mellon Municipal Intermediate ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.98, and -1.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.98
- Open
- 25.98
- Bid
- 26.00
- Ask
- 26.30
- Low
- 25.98
- High
- 26.07
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.58%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.84%
- Year Change
- -1.78%