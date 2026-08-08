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BKFI: BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF
BKFI exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.56 and at a high of 23.56.
Follow BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BKFI stock price today?
BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.56 today. It trades within 23.56 - 23.56, yesterday's close was 23.54, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BKFI shows these updates.
Does BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.77% and USD. View the chart live to track BKFI movements.
How to buy BKFI stock?
You can buy BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.56. Orders are usually placed near 23.56 or 23.86, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BKFI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BKFI stock?
Investing in BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.57 - 24.53 and current price 23.56. Many compare 1.03% and -3.32% before placing orders at 23.56 or 23.86. Explore the BKFI price chart live with daily changes.
What are BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF in the past year was 24.53. Within 22.57 - 24.53, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF (BKFI) over the year was 22.57. Comparing it with the current 23.56 and 22.57 - 24.53 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKFI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BKFI stock split?
BNY Mellon Active Core Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.54, and -2.77% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.54
- Open
- 23.56
- Bid
- 23.56
- Ask
- 23.86
- Low
- 23.56
- High
- 23.56
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 1.03%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.32%
- Year Change
- -2.77%