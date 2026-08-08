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BKDV: BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF
BKDV exchange rate has changed by 0.61% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.69 and at a high of 34.91.
Follow BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BKDV stock price today?
BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF stock is priced at 34.88 today. It trades within 34.69 - 34.91, yesterday's close was 34.67, and trading volume reached 517. The live price chart of BKDV shows these updates.
Does BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF stock pay dividends?
BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF is currently valued at 34.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.88% and USD. View the chart live to track BKDV movements.
How to buy BKDV stock?
You can buy BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF shares at the current price of 34.88. Orders are usually placed near 34.88 or 35.18, while 517 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow BKDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BKDV stock?
Investing in BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.93 - 34.91 and current price 34.88. Many compare 1.60% and 13.82% before placing orders at 34.88 or 35.18. Explore the BKDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF in the past year was 34.91. Within 28.93 - 34.91, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF (BKDV) over the year was 28.93. Comparing it with the current 34.88 and 28.93 - 34.91 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BKDV stock split?
BNY Mellon Dynamic Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.67, and 12.88% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.67
- Open
- 34.78
- Bid
- 34.88
- Ask
- 35.18
- Low
- 34.69
- High
- 34.91
- Volume
- 517
- Daily Change
- 0.61%
- Month Change
- 1.60%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.82%
- Year Change
- 12.88%