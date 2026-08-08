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BKCG: BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF
BKCG exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.82 and at a high of 39.88.
Follow BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BKCG stock price today?
BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF stock is priced at 39.88 today. It trades within 39.82 - 39.88, yesterday's close was 39.53, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BKCG shows these updates.
Does BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF is currently valued at 39.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.96% and USD. View the chart live to track BKCG movements.
How to buy BKCG stock?
You can buy BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF shares at the current price of 39.88. Orders are usually placed near 39.88 or 40.18, while 2 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow BKCG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BKCG stock?
Investing in BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 33.02 - 39.88 and current price 39.88. Many compare 2.70% and 11.24% before placing orders at 39.88 or 40.18. Explore the BKCG price chart live with daily changes.
What are BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF in the past year was 39.88. Within 33.02 - 39.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF (BKCG) over the year was 33.02. Comparing it with the current 39.88 and 33.02 - 39.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BKCG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BKCG stock split?
BNY Mellon Concentrated Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.53, and 10.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.53
- Open
- 39.82
- Bid
- 39.88
- Ask
- 40.18
- Low
- 39.82
- High
- 39.88
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- 2.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.24%
- Year Change
- 10.96%