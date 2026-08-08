- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BITY: Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF
BITY exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.85 and at a high of 25.85.
Follow Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BITY stock price today?
Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF stock is priced at 25.85 today. It trades within 25.85 - 25.85, yesterday's close was 25.68, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BITY shows these updates.
Does Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF is currently valued at 25.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -13.66% and USD. View the chart live to track BITY movements.
How to buy BITY stock?
You can buy Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.85. Orders are usually placed near 25.85 or 26.15, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BITY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BITY stock?
Investing in Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.75 - 34.95 and current price 25.85. Many compare 2.87% and -13.37% before placing orders at 25.85 or 26.15. Explore the BITY price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF in the past year was 34.95. Within 23.75 - 34.95, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF (BITY) over the year was 23.75. Comparing it with the current 25.85 and 23.75 - 34.95 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BITY stock split?
Amplify Bitcoin 2% Monthly Option Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.68, and -13.66% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.68
- Open
- 25.85
- Bid
- 25.85
- Ask
- 26.15
- Low
- 25.85
- High
- 25.85
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 2.87%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.37%
- Year Change
- -13.66%