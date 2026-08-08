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BITW: of Beneficial Interest
BITW exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.49 and at a high of 41.87.
Follow of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BITW stock price today?
of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 41.69 today. It trades within 41.49 - 41.87, yesterday's close was 41.35, and trading volume reached 37. The live price chart of BITW shows these updates.
Does of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 41.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -6.78% and USD. View the chart live to track BITW movements.
How to buy BITW stock?
You can buy of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 41.69. Orders are usually placed near 41.69 or 41.99, while 37 and -0.43% show market activity. Follow BITW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BITW stock?
Investing in of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 37.23 - 53.08 and current price 41.69. Many compare 3.68% and -3.04% before placing orders at 41.69 or 41.99. Explore the BITW price chart live with daily changes.
What are of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 53.08. Within 37.23 - 53.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of of Beneficial Interest (BITW) over the year was 37.23. Comparing it with the current 41.69 and 37.23 - 53.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BITW stock split?
of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.35, and -6.78% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.35
- Open
- 41.87
- Bid
- 41.69
- Ask
- 41.99
- Low
- 41.49
- High
- 41.87
- Volume
- 37
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- 3.68%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.04%
- Year Change
- -6.78%