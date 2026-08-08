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BITU: ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF
BITU exchange rate has changed by 1.69% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.49 and at a high of 9.74.
Follow ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BITU stock price today?
ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF stock is priced at 9.63 today. It trades within 9.49 - 9.74, yesterday's close was 9.47, and trading volume reached 1799. The live price chart of BITU shows these updates.
Does ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF is currently valued at 9.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -80.62% and USD. View the chart live to track BITU movements.
How to buy BITU stock?
You can buy ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF shares at the current price of 9.63. Orders are usually placed near 9.63 or 9.93, while 1799 and -0.52% show market activity. Follow BITU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BITU stock?
Investing in ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.92 - 64.39 and current price 9.63. Many compare 7.24% and -14.25% before placing orders at 9.63 or 9.93. Explore the BITU price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF in the past year was 64.39. Within 7.92 - 64.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.47 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF (BITU) over the year was 7.92. Comparing it with the current 9.63 and 7.92 - 64.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BITU stock split?
ProShares Ultra Bitcoin ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.47, and -80.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.47
- Open
- 9.68
- Bid
- 9.63
- Ask
- 9.93
- Low
- 9.49
- High
- 9.74
- Volume
- 1.799 K
- Daily Change
- 1.69%
- Month Change
- 7.24%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.25%
- Year Change
- -80.62%