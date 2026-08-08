- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BITK: Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere
BITK exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.87 and at a high of 9.89.
Follow Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BITK stock price today?
Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere stock is priced at 9.87 today. It trades within 9.87 - 9.89, yesterday's close was 9.79, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of BITK shows these updates.
Does Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere stock pay dividends?
Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere is currently valued at 9.87. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -61.07% and USD. View the chart live to track BITK movements.
How to buy BITK stock?
You can buy Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere shares at the current price of 9.87. Orders are usually placed near 9.87 or 10.17, while 7 and -0.20% show market activity. Follow BITK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BITK stock?
Investing in Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere involves considering the yearly range 9.05 - 27.79 and current price 9.87. Many compare 6.02% and -27.32% before placing orders at 9.87 or 10.17. Explore the BITK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere in the past year was 27.79. Within 9.05 - 27.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 9.79 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere performance using the live chart.
What are Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere (BITK) over the year was 9.05. Comparing it with the current 9.87 and 9.05 - 27.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BITK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BITK stock split?
Tuttle Capital IBIT 0DTE Covere has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 9.79, and -61.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 9.79
- Open
- 9.89
- Bid
- 9.87
- Ask
- 10.17
- Low
- 9.87
- High
- 9.89
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- 6.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.32%
- Year Change
- -61.07%