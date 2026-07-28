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BIT: BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest
BIT exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.27 and at a high of 12.32.
Follow BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BIT News
- Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of $98.8453 million yesterday, net inflows for 5 consecutive days
- A new wallet received 1,346 BTC from Galaxy Digital, worth $87.28 million
- MARA Q2 net loss $611 million, revenue down 27% year-over-year to $175 million
- Strategy Sets Another Ambitious Goal: Hopes to Become the World's Largest Company by Market Cap Through Bitcoin Reserves
- Coldcard Hacker Wallet Becomes Public Message Board as Victims Leave On-Chain Messages Pleading for Return of Coins
- Important News from Last Night to This Morning (August 4 - August 5)
- Boltz: Platform Services Suspended Due to Ongoing AI-Assisted Attacks, User Funds Unaffected
- Eric Trump: ABTC Expands Rapidly in 11 Months Since Listing, Becomes World's 16th Largest Public Bitcoin Holding Company
- BitGo Launches Link Platform, Connecting Exchange Accounts such as Coinbase, Kraken
- American Bitcoin's Bitcoin reserves exceed 8,000 in Q2, quarterly production hits record high
- An independent miner successfully mined block 960804 yesterday, earning a block reward of 3.157 BTC
- Three-Week Net Inflow Streak Ends, Bitcoin Spot ETF Records $61.53 Million Net Outflow Last Week
- Reflections on the Coldcard Security Incident: Don't Put All Your BTC in One Basket, Ecosystem Cooperation Needs Strengthening
- Coldcard attack suspected to drive on-chain hedging, Bitcoin small transfers rise to highest since end of 2022
- Analyst: Bitcoin Daily Active Addresses Surge to Nearly 1 Million After Coldcard Hack
- Kraken to Launch Regulated BTC and ETH Options in Europe
- Wintermute: Next altcoin season may have only a few winners
- U.S. publicly traded companies hold a total of 1.24 million BTC, accounting for 92.7% of total global public company holdings
- Analysis: AI Boom Bypasses Crypto Market, NEAR-USDT Becomes High-Correlation Alternative
- Core Scientific Adds 301 BTC in Q2, Holdings Rebound to 848 BTC
- Analyst: Any dovish signal from the Fed could benefit Bitcoin
- Hyperscale Data Discloses 'Buy the Dip' Bitcoin Purchases Last Week, Total Holdings Now 1,106 BTC
- Bithumb to List O Token on KRW Market
- El Salvador 2027 Election: Opposition Candidates Challenge Bukele, Bitcoin Strategy Faces Uncertainty
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BIT stock price today?
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 12.31 today. It trades within 12.27 - 12.32, yesterday's close was 12.29, and trading volume reached 353. The live price chart of BIT shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 12.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.82% and USD. View the chart live to track BIT movements.
How to buy BIT stock?
You can buy BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 12.31. Orders are usually placed near 12.31 or 12.61, while 353 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow BIT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BIT stock?
Investing in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 12.12 - 13.99 and current price 12.31. Many compare 0.74% and -5.38% before placing orders at 12.31 or 12.61. Explore the BIT price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 13.99. Within 12.12 - 13.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (BIT) over the year was 12.12. Comparing it with the current 12.31 and 12.12 - 13.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BIT stock split?
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.29, and -9.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.29
- Open
- 12.30
- Bid
- 12.31
- Ask
- 12.61
- Low
- 12.27
- High
- 12.32
- Volume
- 353
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.74%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.38%
- Year Change
- -9.82%