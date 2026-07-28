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BIT: BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest

12.31 USD 0.02 (0.16%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

BIT exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.27 and at a high of 12.32.

Follow BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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BIT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is BIT stock price today?

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 12.31 today. It trades within 12.27 - 12.32, yesterday's close was 12.29, and trading volume reached 353. The live price chart of BIT shows these updates.

Does BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 12.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.82% and USD. View the chart live to track BIT movements.

How to buy BIT stock?

You can buy BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 12.31. Orders are usually placed near 12.31 or 12.61, while 353 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow BIT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BIT stock?

Investing in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 12.12 - 13.99 and current price 12.31. Many compare 0.74% and -5.38% before placing orders at 12.31 or 12.61. Explore the BIT price chart live with daily changes.

What are BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?

The highest price of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 13.99. Within 12.12 - 13.99, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.

What are BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest (BIT) over the year was 12.12. Comparing it with the current 12.31 and 12.12 - 13.99 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did BIT stock split?

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.29, and -9.82% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
12.27 12.32
Year Range
12.12 13.99
Previous Close
12.29
Open
12.30
Bid
12.31
Ask
12.61
Low
12.27
High
12.32
Volume
353
Daily Change
0.16%
Month Change
0.74%
6 Months Change
-5.38%
Year Change
-9.82%
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