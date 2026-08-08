- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
BINT: Bluemonte Global Equity ETF
BINT exchange rate has changed by 0.83% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.76 and at a high of 32.90.
Follow Bluemonte Global Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BINT stock price today?
Bluemonte Global Equity ETF stock is priced at 32.89 today. It trades within 32.76 - 32.90, yesterday's close was 32.62, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of BINT shows these updates.
Does Bluemonte Global Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Bluemonte Global Equity ETF is currently valued at 32.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.54% and USD. View the chart live to track BINT movements.
How to buy BINT stock?
You can buy Bluemonte Global Equity ETF shares at the current price of 32.89. Orders are usually placed near 32.89 or 33.19, while 42 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BINT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BINT stock?
Investing in Bluemonte Global Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.38 - 33.25 and current price 32.89. Many compare 3.23% and 7.59% before placing orders at 32.89 or 33.19. Explore the BINT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bluemonte Global Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bluemonte Global Equity ETF in the past year was 33.25. Within 26.38 - 33.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bluemonte Global Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bluemonte Global Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bluemonte Global Equity ETF (BINT) over the year was 26.38. Comparing it with the current 32.89 and 26.38 - 33.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BINT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BINT stock split?
Bluemonte Global Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.62, and 24.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.62
- Open
- 32.89
- Bid
- 32.89
- Ask
- 33.19
- Low
- 32.76
- High
- 32.90
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 0.83%
- Month Change
- 3.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.59%
- Year Change
- 24.54%