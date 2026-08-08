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BILT: iShares Infrastructure Active ETF
BILT exchange rate has changed by 0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.77 and at a high of 28.09.
Follow iShares Infrastructure Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BILT stock price today?
iShares Infrastructure Active ETF stock is priced at 27.88 today. It trades within 27.77 - 28.09, yesterday's close was 27.83, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of BILT shows these updates.
Does iShares Infrastructure Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Infrastructure Active ETF is currently valued at 27.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.15% and USD. View the chart live to track BILT movements.
How to buy BILT stock?
You can buy iShares Infrastructure Active ETF shares at the current price of 27.88. Orders are usually placed near 27.88 or 28.18, while 30 and 0.40% show market activity. Follow BILT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BILT stock?
Investing in iShares Infrastructure Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.96 - 29.76 and current price 27.88. Many compare -0.96% and -5.97% before placing orders at 27.88 or 28.18. Explore the BILT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Infrastructure Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Infrastructure Active ETF in the past year was 29.76. Within 23.96 - 29.76, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Infrastructure Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Infrastructure Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Infrastructure Active ETF (BILT) over the year was 23.96. Comparing it with the current 27.88 and 23.96 - 29.76 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BILT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BILT stock split?
iShares Infrastructure Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.83, and 10.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.83
- Open
- 27.77
- Bid
- 27.88
- Ask
- 28.18
- Low
- 27.77
- High
- 28.09
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.18%
- Month Change
- -0.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.97%
- Year Change
- 10.15%