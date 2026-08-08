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BIDG: Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF
BIDG exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.96 and at a high of 10.20.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BIDG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF stock is priced at 10.19 today. It trades within 9.96 - 10.20, yesterday's close was 10.10, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of BIDG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF is currently valued at 10.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -32.96% and USD. View the chart live to track BIDG movements.
How to buy BIDG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF shares at the current price of 10.19. Orders are usually placed near 10.19 or 10.49, while 11 and 2.31% show market activity. Follow BIDG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BIDG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 8.83 - 27.29 and current price 10.19. Many compare -2.49% and -30.82% before placing orders at 10.19 or 10.49. Explore the BIDG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF in the past year was 27.29. Within 8.83 - 27.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.10 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF (BIDG) over the year was 8.83. Comparing it with the current 10.19 and 8.83 - 27.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIDG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BIDG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long BIDU Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.10, and -32.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.10
- Open
- 9.96
- Bid
- 10.19
- Ask
- 10.49
- Low
- 9.96
- High
- 10.20
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- -2.49%
- 6 Months Change
- -30.82%
- Year Change
- -32.96%