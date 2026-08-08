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BIDD: iShares International Dividend Active ETF
BIDD exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.61 and at a high of 30.85.
Follow iShares International Dividend Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BIDD stock price today?
iShares International Dividend Active ETF stock is priced at 30.74 today. It trades within 30.61 - 30.85, yesterday's close was 30.51, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of BIDD shows these updates.
Does iShares International Dividend Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares International Dividend Active ETF is currently valued at 30.74. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.03% and USD. View the chart live to track BIDD movements.
How to buy BIDD stock?
You can buy iShares International Dividend Active ETF shares at the current price of 30.74. Orders are usually placed near 30.74 or 31.04, while 21 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow BIDD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BIDD stock?
Investing in iShares International Dividend Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.43 - 32.48 and current price 30.74. Many compare 2.81% and 0.46% before placing orders at 30.74 or 31.04. Explore the BIDD price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares International Dividend Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares International Dividend Active ETF in the past year was 32.48. Within 27.43 - 32.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.51 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares International Dividend Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares International Dividend Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares International Dividend Active ETF (BIDD) over the year was 27.43. Comparing it with the current 30.74 and 27.43 - 32.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BIDD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BIDD stock split?
iShares International Dividend Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.51, and -0.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.51
- Open
- 30.85
- Bid
- 30.74
- Ask
- 31.04
- Low
- 30.61
- High
- 30.85
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 2.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.46%
- Year Change
- -0.03%