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BHV: BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
BHV exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.69 and at a high of 12.69.
Follow BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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BHV News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BHV stock price today?
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock is priced at 12.69 today. It trades within 12.69 - 12.69, yesterday's close was 12.68, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BHV shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust is currently valued at 12.69. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.90% and USD. View the chart live to track BHV movements.
How to buy BHV stock?
You can buy BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust shares at the current price of 12.69. Orders are usually placed near 12.69 or 12.99, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BHV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BHV stock?
Investing in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust involves considering the yearly range 10.03 - 13.25 and current price 12.69. Many compare -1.40% and 15.15% before placing orders at 12.69 or 12.99. Explore the BHV price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust in the past year was 13.25. Within 10.03 - 13.25, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (BHV) over the year was 10.03. Comparing it with the current 12.69 and 10.03 - 13.25 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BHV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BHV stock split?
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.68, and 24.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.68
- Open
- 12.69
- Bid
- 12.69
- Ask
- 12.99
- Low
- 12.69
- High
- 12.69
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- -1.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.15%
- Year Change
- 24.90%