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BGT: BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust
BGT exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.81 and at a high of 10.91.
Follow BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BGT News
- BGT: Even Rate Hikes Won't Make This Fund's Distribution Sustainable (NYSE:BGT)
- Waiting On Social Security? This Portfolio Could Generate $128,000 A Year
- BGT: The 13% Dividend Yield Is Not Supported By Earnings (NYSE:BGT)
- How To Build A $7,000/Mo Income Using BlackRock's 8% Yielding 32 CEFs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- BGT: Little Chance Of Outsized Returns, But Risks Are Manageable
- BGT: Floating Rate Loans CEF Under Pressure (NYSE:BGT)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BGT stock price today?
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock is priced at 10.89 today. It trades within 10.81 - 10.91, yesterday's close was 10.86, and trading volume reached 329. The live price chart of BGT shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is currently valued at 10.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.81% and USD. View the chart live to track BGT movements.
How to buy BGT stock?
You can buy BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares at the current price of 10.89. Orders are usually placed near 10.89 or 11.19, while 329 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow BGT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGT stock?
Investing in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust involves considering the yearly range 10.22 - 12.51 and current price 10.89. Many compare 0.37% and -0.82% before placing orders at 10.89 or 11.19. Explore the BGT price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the past year was 12.51. Within 10.22 - 12.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT) over the year was 10.22. Comparing it with the current 10.89 and 10.22 - 12.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGT stock split?
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.86, and -12.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.86
- Open
- 10.85
- Bid
- 10.89
- Ask
- 11.19
- Low
- 10.81
- High
- 10.91
- Volume
- 329
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 0.37%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.82%
- Year Change
- -12.81%