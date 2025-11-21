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BGR: BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BGR exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 15.83 and at a high of 16.02.
Follow BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BGR News
- Oil Isn't Just A Commodity, It's Also An Income Opportunity
- BGR: Oil Prices Could Go Much Higher And This Fund Would Benefit
- Waiting On Social Security? This Portfolio Could Generate $128,000 A Year
- BGR: Renewed Growth Catalyst Can Improve Earnings (Rating Upgrade) (NYSE:BGR)
- How To Build A $7,000/Mo Income Using BlackRock's 8% Yielding 32 CEFs (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- EIPI: This Fund May Be A Buy For Energy Income Investors (NYSEARCA:EIPI)
- BGR: Reasonable Valuation But Not A Buy Yet (NYSE:BGR)
- BGR: 8% Yield On Energy And Resources
- Enjoy Monthly Income From These Great Picks; Yields +5.5%
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BGR stock price today?
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock is priced at 15.92 today. It trades within 15.83 - 16.02, yesterday's close was 15.97, and trading volume reached 157. The live price chart of BGR shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is currently valued at 15.92. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.23% and USD. View the chart live to track BGR movements.
How to buy BGR stock?
You can buy BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust shares at the current price of 15.92. Orders are usually placed near 15.92 or 16.22, while 157 and 0.06% show market activity. Follow BGR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGR stock?
Investing in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust involves considering the yearly range 12.92 - 17.70 and current price 15.92. Many compare -2.39% and -1.73% before placing orders at 15.92 or 16.22. Explore the BGR price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust in the past year was 17.70. Within 12.92 - 17.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 15.97 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (BGR) over the year was 12.92. Comparing it with the current 15.92 and 12.92 - 17.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGR stock split?
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 15.97, and 17.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 15.97
- Open
- 15.91
- Bid
- 15.92
- Ask
- 16.22
- Low
- 15.83
- High
- 16.02
- Volume
- 157
- Daily Change
- -0.31%
- Month Change
- -2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.73%
- Year Change
- 17.23%