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BGL: Blue Gold Ltd
BGL exchange rate has changed by 5.56% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.18 and at a high of 0.20.
Follow Blue Gold Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BGL stock price today?
Blue Gold Ltd stock is priced at 0.19 today. It trades within 0.18 - 0.20, yesterday's close was 0.18, and trading volume reached 146. The live price chart of BGL shows these updates.
Does Blue Gold Ltd stock pay dividends?
Blue Gold Ltd is currently valued at 0.19. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -98.27% and USD. View the chart live to track BGL movements.
How to buy BGL stock?
You can buy Blue Gold Ltd shares at the current price of 0.19. Orders are usually placed near 0.19 or 0.49, while 146 and -5.00% show market activity. Follow BGL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGL stock?
Investing in Blue Gold Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.18 - 14.20 and current price 0.19. Many compare -9.52% and -90.69% before placing orders at 0.19 or 0.49. Explore the BGL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Blue Gold Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Blue Gold Ltd in the past year was 14.20. Within 0.18 - 14.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.18 helps spot resistance levels. Track Blue Gold Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Blue Gold Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Blue Gold Ltd (BGL) over the year was 0.18. Comparing it with the current 0.19 and 0.18 - 14.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGL stock split?
Blue Gold Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.18, and -98.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.18
- Open
- 0.20
- Bid
- 0.19
- Ask
- 0.49
- Low
- 0.18
- High
- 0.20
- Volume
- 146
- Daily Change
- 5.56%
- Month Change
- -9.52%
- 6 Months Change
- -90.69%
- Year Change
- -98.27%