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BGH: Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int
BGH exchange rate has changed by 0.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.15 and at a high of 14.31.
Follow Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BGH News
- BGH: This Global Bond CEF Is Now A Decent Buy (NYSE:BGH)
- Barings/MassMutual's Credit Expertise: The 'Intel Inside' All 4 Barings Funds (NYSE:MCI)
- 7 High-Yield Fixed Income CEFs Trading At Wide Discounts
- BGH CEF: Reducing Duration Risk May Be Ideal For Today's Market Environment (NYSE:BGH)
- BGH: More Downside Risks As Long As Interest Rates Are High
- BGH: 9%-Plus Yield On Short Term Assets (NYSE:BGH)
- 10 Best CEFs This Month: Average Yield Of 9.5% (November 2025)
- BGH: Outperforms Peers Despite Limited Growth Potential
- NHS: Caution Is Advised For This High-Yielding Bond CEF (NYSE:NHS)
- The Chemist's Triple-Factor Closed-End Fund Report, October 2025
- Barings BDC And Siblings: Get The Barings/MassMutual Expertise, But At A Reasonable Price
- KIO: This Fixed Income CEF Offers Steady, High-Yield Passive Income (NYSE:KIO)
- Taking Profits For Yield And Growth With David Alton Clark
- Inside The Income Factory: Credit Asset Investing With Steven Bavaria
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BGH stock price today?
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int stock is priced at 14.28 today. It trades within 14.15 - 14.31, yesterday's close was 14.22, and trading volume reached 172. The live price chart of BGH shows these updates.
Does Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int stock pay dividends?
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int is currently valued at 14.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.71% and USD. View the chart live to track BGH movements.
How to buy BGH stock?
You can buy Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int shares at the current price of 14.28. Orders are usually placed near 14.28 or 14.58, while 172 and 0.92% show market activity. Follow BGH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGH stock?
Investing in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int involves considering the yearly range 13.19 - 16.90 and current price 14.28. Many compare 1.42% and 0.00% before placing orders at 14.28 or 14.58. Explore the BGH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int stock highest prices?
The highest price of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int in the past year was 16.90. Within 13.19 - 16.90, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int performance using the live chart.
What are Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int (BGH) over the year was 13.19. Comparing it with the current 14.28 and 13.19 - 16.90 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGH stock split?
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund of Beneficial Int has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.22, and -12.71% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.22
- Open
- 14.15
- Bid
- 14.28
- Ask
- 14.58
- Low
- 14.15
- High
- 14.31
- Volume
- 172
- Daily Change
- 0.42%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.00%
- Year Change
- -12.71%