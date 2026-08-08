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BGDV: Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF
BGDV exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.69 and at a high of 31.75.
Follow Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BGDV stock price today?
Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF stock is priced at 31.72 today. It trades within 31.69 - 31.75, yesterday's close was 31.68, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of BGDV shows these updates.
Does Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF stock pay dividends?
Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF is currently valued at 31.72. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.23% and USD. View the chart live to track BGDV movements.
How to buy BGDV stock?
You can buy Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF shares at the current price of 31.72. Orders are usually placed near 31.72 or 32.02, while 16 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow BGDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BGDV stock?
Investing in Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.87 - 31.85 and current price 31.72. Many compare 1.93% and 8.82% before placing orders at 31.72 or 32.02. Explore the BGDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF in the past year was 31.85. Within 26.87 - 31.85, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF (BGDV) over the year was 26.87. Comparing it with the current 31.72 and 26.87 - 31.85 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BGDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BGDV stock split?
Bahl & Gaynor Dividend ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.68, and 9.23% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.68
- Open
- 31.69
- Bid
- 31.72
- Ask
- 32.02
- Low
- 31.69
- High
- 31.75
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 1.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.82%
- Year Change
- 9.23%