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BFRZ: Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF
BFRZ exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.15 and at a high of 27.23.
Follow Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BFRZ stock price today?
Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF stock is priced at 27.15 today. It trades within 27.15 - 27.23, yesterday's close was 27.16, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of BFRZ shows these updates.
Does Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF stock pay dividends?
Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF is currently valued at 27.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.15% and USD. View the chart live to track BFRZ movements.
How to buy BFRZ stock?
You can buy Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF shares at the current price of 27.15. Orders are usually placed near 27.15 or 27.45, while 14 and -0.29% show market activity. Follow BFRZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFRZ stock?
Investing in Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.22 - 29.48 and current price 27.15. Many compare 0.74% and 1.17% before placing orders at 27.15 or 27.45. Explore the BFRZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF in the past year was 29.48. Within 25.22 - 29.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF (BFRZ) over the year was 25.22. Comparing it with the current 27.15 and 25.22 - 29.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFRZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFRZ stock split?
Innovator Equity Managed 100 Buffer ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.16, and 1.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.16
- Open
- 27.23
- Bid
- 27.15
- Ask
- 27.45
- Low
- 27.15
- High
- 27.23
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.17%
- Year Change
- 1.15%