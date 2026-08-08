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BFOC: First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October
BFOC exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.96 and at a high of 16.96.
Follow First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is BFOC stock price today?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October stock is priced at 16.96 today. It trades within 16.96 - 16.96, yesterday's close was 16.98, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BFOC shows these updates.
Does First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October stock pay dividends?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October is currently valued at 16.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -16.98% and USD. View the chart live to track BFOC movements.
How to buy BFOC stock?
You can buy First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October shares at the current price of 16.96. Orders are usually placed near 16.96 or 17.26, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BFOC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFOC stock?
Investing in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October involves considering the yearly range 16.78 - 20.70 and current price 16.96. Many compare -0.12% and -1.34% before placing orders at 16.96 or 17.26. Explore the BFOC price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October in the past year was 20.70. Within 16.78 - 20.70, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October (BFOC) over the year was 16.78. Comparing it with the current 16.96 and 16.78 - 20.70 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFOC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFOC stock split?
First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund - FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - October has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.98, and -16.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.98
- Open
- 16.96
- Bid
- 16.96
- Ask
- 17.26
- Low
- 16.96
- High
- 16.96
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- -0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.34%
- Year Change
- -16.98%