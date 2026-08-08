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BFJA: FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January
BFJA exchange rate has changed by -0.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.3200 and at a high of 18.3200.
Follow FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is BFJA stock price today?
FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January stock is priced at 18.3200 today. It trades within 18.3200 - 18.3200, yesterday's close was 18.3590, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BFJA shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January is currently valued at 18.3200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.24% and USD. View the chart live to track BFJA movements.
How to buy BFJA stock?
You can buy FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January shares at the current price of 18.3200. Orders are usually placed near 18.3200 or 18.3230, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BFJA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFJA stock?
Investing in FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January involves considering the yearly range 17.3700 - 18.7390 and current price 18.3200. Many compare 5.29% and -2.24% before placing orders at 18.3200 or 18.3230. Explore the BFJA price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January in the past year was 18.7390. Within 17.3700 - 18.7390, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.3590 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January (BFJA) over the year was 17.3700. Comparing it with the current 18.3200 and 17.3700 - 18.7390 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFJA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFJA stock split?
FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - January has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.3590, and -2.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.3590
- Open
- 18.3200
- Bid
- 18.3200
- Ask
- 18.3230
- Low
- 18.3200
- High
- 18.3200
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.21%
- Month Change
- 5.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.24%
- Year Change
- -2.24%