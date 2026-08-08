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BFAP: FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April
BFAP exchange rate has changed by 1.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.29 and at a high of 14.38.
Follow FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BFAP stock price today?
FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April stock is priced at 14.38 today. It trades within 14.29 - 14.38, yesterday's close was 14.11, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of BFAP shows these updates.
Does FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April stock pay dividends?
FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April is currently valued at 14.38. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -40.06% and USD. View the chart live to track BFAP movements.
How to buy BFAP stock?
You can buy FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April shares at the current price of 14.38. Orders are usually placed near 14.38 or 14.68, while 4 and 0.63% show market activity. Follow BFAP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BFAP stock?
Investing in FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April involves considering the yearly range 13.69 - 24.62 and current price 14.38. Many compare 0.63% and -4.96% before placing orders at 14.38 or 14.68. Explore the BFAP price chart live with daily changes.
What are FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April stock highest prices?
The highest price of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April in the past year was 24.62. Within 13.69 - 24.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April performance using the live chart.
What are FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April (BFAP) over the year was 13.69. Comparing it with the current 14.38 and 13.69 - 24.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BFAP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BFAP stock split?
FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy Floor15 ETF - April has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.11, and -40.06% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.11
- Open
- 14.29
- Bid
- 14.38
- Ask
- 14.68
- Low
- 14.29
- High
- 14.38
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 1.91%
- Month Change
- 0.63%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.96%
- Year Change
- -40.06%