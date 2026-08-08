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BEZ
BEZ exchange rate has changed by 7.38% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.20 and at a high of 11.60.
Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BEZ stock price today?
stock is priced at 10.91 today. It trades within 9.20 - 11.60, yesterday's close was 10.16, and trading volume reached 1809. The live price chart of BEZ shows these updates.
Does stock pay dividends?
is currently valued at 10.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -57.99% and USD. View the chart live to track BEZ movements.
How to buy BEZ stock?
You can buy shares at the current price of 10.91. Orders are usually placed near 10.91 or 11.21, while 1809 and 18.46% show market activity. Follow BEZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BEZ stock?
Investing in involves considering the yearly range 1.47 - 30.66 and current price 10.91. Many compare -21.62% and -44.95% before placing orders at 10.91 or 11.21. Explore the BEZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are stock highest prices?
The highest price of in the past year was 30.66. Within 1.47 - 30.66, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.16 helps spot resistance levels. Track performance using the live chart.
What are stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of (BEZ) over the year was 1.47. Comparing it with the current 10.91 and 1.47 - 30.66 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BEZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BEZ stock split?
has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.16, and -57.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.16
- Open
- 9.21
- Bid
- 10.91
- Ask
- 11.21
- Low
- 9.20
- High
- 11.60
- Volume
- 1.809 K
- Daily Change
- 7.38%
- Month Change
- -21.62%
- 6 Months Change
- -44.95%
- Year Change
- -57.99%