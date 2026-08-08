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BEX: Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF
BEX exchange rate has changed by -8.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.84 and at a high of 31.11.
Follow Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BEX stock price today?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF stock is priced at 25.59 today. It trades within 23.84 - 31.11, yesterday's close was 27.84, and trading volume reached 3213. The live price chart of BEX shows these updates.
Does Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF is currently valued at 25.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.27% and USD. View the chart live to track BEX movements.
How to buy BEX stock?
You can buy Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF shares at the current price of 25.59. Orders are usually placed near 25.59 or 25.89, while 3213 and -17.74% show market activity. Follow BEX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BEX stock?
Investing in Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 7.20 - 86.12 and current price 25.59. Many compare 22.56% and 5.83% before placing orders at 25.59 or 25.89. Explore the BEX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF in the past year was 86.12. Within 7.20 - 86.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF (BEX) over the year was 7.20. Comparing it with the current 25.59 and 7.20 - 86.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BEX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BEX stock split?
Investment Managers Series Trust II - Tradr 2x Long BE Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.84, and 16.27% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.84
- Open
- 31.11
- Bid
- 25.59
- Ask
- 25.89
- Low
- 23.84
- High
- 31.11
- Volume
- 3.213 K
- Daily Change
- -8.08%
- Month Change
- 22.56%
- 6 Months Change
- 5.83%
- Year Change
- 16.27%