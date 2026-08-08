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BESF: Bastion Energy ETF
BESF exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.59 and at a high of 38.59.
Follow Bastion Energy ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BESF stock price today?
Bastion Energy ETF stock is priced at 38.59 today. It trades within 38.59 - 38.59, yesterday's close was 38.14, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of BESF shows these updates.
Does Bastion Energy ETF stock pay dividends?
Bastion Energy ETF is currently valued at 38.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 38.32% and USD. View the chart live to track BESF movements.
How to buy BESF stock?
You can buy Bastion Energy ETF shares at the current price of 38.59. Orders are usually placed near 38.59 or 38.89, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow BESF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BESF stock?
Investing in Bastion Energy ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.64 - 43.41 and current price 38.59. Many compare -1.20% and -0.67% before placing orders at 38.59 or 38.89. Explore the BESF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Bastion Energy ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Bastion Energy ETF in the past year was 43.41. Within 26.64 - 43.41, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Bastion Energy ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Bastion Energy ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Bastion Energy ETF (BESF) over the year was 26.64. Comparing it with the current 38.59 and 26.64 - 43.41 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BESF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BESF stock split?
Bastion Energy ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.14, and 38.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.14
- Open
- 38.59
- Bid
- 38.59
- Ask
- 38.89
- Low
- 38.59
- High
- 38.59
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- -1.20%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.67%
- Year Change
- 38.32%