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BENJ: Horizon Landmark ETF
BENJ exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.00 and at a high of 53.02.
Follow Horizon Landmark ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BENJ stock price today?
Horizon Landmark ETF stock is priced at 53.02 today. It trades within 53.00 - 53.02, yesterday's close was 52.98, and trading volume reached 41. The live price chart of BENJ shows these updates.
Does Horizon Landmark ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Landmark ETF is currently valued at 53.02. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.75% and USD. View the chart live to track BENJ movements.
How to buy BENJ stock?
You can buy Horizon Landmark ETF shares at the current price of 53.02. Orders are usually placed near 53.02 or 53.32, while 41 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow BENJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BENJ stock?
Investing in Horizon Landmark ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.10 - 53.02 and current price 53.02. Many compare 0.08% and 1.61% before placing orders at 53.02 or 53.32. Explore the BENJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Landmark ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Landmark ETF in the past year was 53.02. Within 52.10 - 53.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Landmark ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Landmark ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Landmark ETF (BENJ) over the year was 52.10. Comparing it with the current 53.02 and 52.10 - 53.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BENJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BENJ stock split?
Horizon Landmark ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.98, and 1.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.98
- Open
- 53.01
- Bid
- 53.02
- Ask
- 53.32
- Low
- 53.00
- High
- 53.02
- Volume
- 41
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- 0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.61%
- Year Change
- 1.75%