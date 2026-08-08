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BEGS: Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF
BEGS exchange rate has changed by 2.86% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.76 and at a high of 15.01.
Follow Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BEGS stock price today?
Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF stock is priced at 14.76 today. It trades within 14.76 - 15.01, yesterday's close was 14.35, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of BEGS shows these updates.
Does Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF stock pay dividends?
Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF is currently valued at 14.76. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -21.62% and USD. View the chart live to track BEGS movements.
How to buy BEGS stock?
You can buy Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF shares at the current price of 14.76. Orders are usually placed near 14.76 or 15.06, while 2 and -1.67% show market activity. Follow BEGS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BEGS stock?
Investing in Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.06 - 22.01 and current price 14.76. Many compare 9.99% and -29.00% before placing orders at 14.76 or 15.06. Explore the BEGS price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF in the past year was 22.01. Within 12.06 - 22.01, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 14.35 helps spot resistance levels. Track Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF (BEGS) over the year was 12.06. Comparing it with the current 14.76 and 12.06 - 22.01 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BEGS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BEGS stock split?
Rareview 2x Bull Cryptocurrency & Precious Metals ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 14.35, and -21.62% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 14.35
- Open
- 15.01
- Bid
- 14.76
- Ask
- 15.06
- Low
- 14.76
- High
- 15.01
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- 2.86%
- Month Change
- 9.99%
- 6 Months Change
- -29.00%
- Year Change
- -21.62%