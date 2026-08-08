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BDYN: iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF
BDYN exchange rate has changed by 0.71% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.23 and at a high of 28.45.
Follow iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is BDYN stock price today?
iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF stock is priced at 28.45 today. It trades within 28.23 - 28.45, yesterday's close was 28.25, and trading volume reached 259. The live price chart of BDYN shows these updates.
Does iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF is currently valued at 28.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.63% and USD. View the chart live to track BDYN movements.
How to buy BDYN stock?
You can buy iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF shares at the current price of 28.45. Orders are usually placed near 28.45 or 28.75, while 259 and 0.78% show market activity. Follow BDYN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into BDYN stock?
Investing in iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.51 - 29.31 and current price 28.45. Many compare 3.38% and 11.13% before placing orders at 28.45 or 28.75. Explore the BDYN price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF in the past year was 29.31. Within 23.51 - 29.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.25 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF (BDYN) over the year was 23.51. Comparing it with the current 28.45 and 23.51 - 29.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BDYN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did BDYN stock split?
iShares Dynamic Equity Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.25, and 12.63% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.25
- Open
- 28.23
- Bid
- 28.45
- Ask
- 28.75
- Low
- 28.23
- High
- 28.45
- Volume
- 259
- Daily Change
- 0.71%
- Month Change
- 3.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.13%
- Year Change
- 12.63%